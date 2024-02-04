StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.71.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
