GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.98) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.02) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.33 ($20.45).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,611.20 ($20.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,620.40 ($20.60). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,495.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,452.30. The firm has a market cap of £66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 3,783.78%.

In related news, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($20.12) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($389,612.00). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.43) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,811.34). Also, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.12) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($389,612.00). Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

