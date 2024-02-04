BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $666.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.43% and a negative return on equity of 236.14%. Research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.