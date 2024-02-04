SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,082,379.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 250,854 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,377 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

