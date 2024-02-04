StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STNE

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.