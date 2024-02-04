Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYRS

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 904,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,007.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,581,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 117,108 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 531,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 452,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.