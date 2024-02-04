StockNews.com Lowers LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
TREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.25.
LendingTree Stock Down 5.3 %
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 134,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 253.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LendingTree by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 103,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
