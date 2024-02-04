2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $265.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 126.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at $896,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $130,229.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares in the company, valued at $629,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock worth $523,183 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.