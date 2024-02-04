StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

In related news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

