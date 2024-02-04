Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Raised to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1.85 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Veritone Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERI opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veritone

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritone

In other Veritone news, CEO Ryan Steelberg acquired 49,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,174 shares in the company, valued at $441,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Veritone by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,513,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 172,675 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 332,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,981,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 311,293 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.