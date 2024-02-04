Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Vaxart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $184.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 99.74% and a negative net margin of 2,141.68%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart

About Vaxart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 2,028.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.