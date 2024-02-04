Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
Vaxart Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $184.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.43.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 99.74% and a negative net margin of 2,141.68%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart
About Vaxart
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxart
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.