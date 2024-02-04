The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

WW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

WW International Stock Performance

WW International stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $317.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.83. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.65 million. On average, analysts predict that WW International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WW International

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 7,694.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,295 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth approximately $10,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 87,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth $2,407,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

