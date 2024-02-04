Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Enthusiast Gaming from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Shares of CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99.

(Get Free Report)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.