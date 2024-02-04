Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Enthusiast Gaming from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
