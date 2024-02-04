Amkor Technology (AMKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMKR opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313 over the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

