Scotiabank Increases Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$220.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$205.83.

TSE KXS opened at C$165.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$191.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 240.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.25. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of C$145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 2.8930697 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.50, for a total value of C$4,575,000.00. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.50, for a total value of C$4,575,000.00. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 28,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.56, for a total transaction of C$4,393,255.23. Insiders have sold a total of 87,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,320,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

