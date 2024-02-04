WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Pi Financial

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Pi Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded WELL Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.50.

WELL stock opened at C$3.73 on Wednesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.58 and a 1-year high of C$5.94. The firm has a market cap of C$895.65 million, a P/E ratio of -186.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

