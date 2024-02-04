Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.60 at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$12.80 to C$12.60 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.84.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.12. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.93. The company has a market cap of C$8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.9309735 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

