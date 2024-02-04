Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.67.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE POW opened at C$39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.83. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.33 and a 1-year high of C$39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 45.83 and a quick ratio of 107.64.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3905724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

