StockNews.com Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

Xencor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. Xencor has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xencor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

