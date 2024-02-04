JMP Securities Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $270.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $225.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.51.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.52. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $246.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of -210.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,332 shares of company stock worth $31,166,722 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

