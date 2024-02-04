Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Price Target Cut to GBX 60

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of APH opened at GBX 39.15 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £211.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,915.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. Alliance Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 33.70 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.04 ($0.93). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

