FDM Group’s (FDM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 446.50 ($5.68) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 432.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 479.88. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 362.50 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 897 ($11.40). The company has a market capitalization of £489.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In other news, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,271.29). In related news, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,271.29). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £500 ($635.65). Insiders have bought 604 shares of company stock worth $249,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

