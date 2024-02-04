Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,921 at Berenberg Bank

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,694 ($59.67) to GBX 4,921 ($62.56) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 4,060 ($51.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,727.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 2,850 ($36.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,194 ($53.32). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,908.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,621.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a GBX 22.70 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,489.36%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 2,666 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,879 ($49.31), for a total transaction of £103,414.14 ($131,469.79). Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

