JTC (LON:JTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 880 ($11.19) to GBX 950 ($12.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get JTC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JTC

JTC Price Performance

About JTC

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 768 ($9.76) on Thursday. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610 ($7.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 821.49 ($10.44). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 786.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 732.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,517.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.23.

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.