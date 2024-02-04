JTC (LON:JTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 880 ($11.19) to GBX 950 ($12.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
