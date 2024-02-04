Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 315 ($4.00) price target on the stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MGAM opened at GBX 266.50 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £760.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,269.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 215.50 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.43.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

