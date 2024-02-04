Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 315 ($4.00) price target on the stock.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MGAM opened at GBX 266.50 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £760.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,269.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 215.50 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.43.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.