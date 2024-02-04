Diageo (LON:DGE) Given New GBX 3,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($44.50) to GBX 3,200 ($40.68) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,050 ($38.77) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.42) to GBX 3,550 ($45.13) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.32) to GBX 2,500 ($31.78) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,435.71 ($43.68).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,936.50 ($37.33) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,676 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,779.50 ($48.05). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,806.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,038.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47. The stock has a market cap of £65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,779.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,848.48%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,860 ($36.36) per share, with a total value of £8,265.40 ($10,507.75). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 305 shares of company stock valued at $872,152. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

