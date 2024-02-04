Timken (TKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Timken to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 7,913.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Timken by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Timken by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Timken by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

