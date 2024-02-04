CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$169.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$155.00 to C$169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$166.82.

Get CGI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGI

CGI Stock Up 1.2 %

CGI Company Profile

GIB.A stock opened at C$156.02 on Thursday. CGI has a one year low of C$117.98 and a one year high of C$156.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$142.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.68.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.