First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.35%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 32,895 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,250,338.95. Company insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

