Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Lifted to Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.06.

Alithya Group stock opened at C$1.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of C$1.34 and a 52 week high of C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.02.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

