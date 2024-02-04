Scotiabank Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$25.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.86.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$22.87 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$23.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of C$333.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$324.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4462228 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total transaction of C$167,826.62. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$182,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total transaction of C$167,826.62. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,589 shares of company stock worth $1,461,156. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

