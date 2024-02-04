TD Securities Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$115.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$115.69.

CP stock opened at C$112.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$112.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.34. The stock has a market cap of C$104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total transaction of C$4,894,059.19. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

