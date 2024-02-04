Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of VANQ stock opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £302.13 million, a PE ratio of 736.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.76. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 102.60 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.16).

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

