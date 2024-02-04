Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of VANQ stock opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £302.13 million, a PE ratio of 736.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.76. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 102.60 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.16).
About Vanquis Banking Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanquis Banking Group
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.