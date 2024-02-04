Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
STV Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 187 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £87.37 million, a P/E ratio of 748.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 315 ($4.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 194.77.
About STV Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STV Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.