Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 187 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £87.37 million, a P/E ratio of 748.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 315 ($4.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 194.77.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

