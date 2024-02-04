Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
NWF Group Stock Performance
LON:NWF opened at GBX 205 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £101.35 million, a P/E ratio of 683.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 285 ($3.62).
NWF Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,666.67%.
NWF Group Company Profile
NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.
