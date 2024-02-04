Symbotic (SYM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Symbotic to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Symbotic has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Symbotic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Symbotic Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 2.02. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.
In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $311,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $967,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,793,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $311,866.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,187,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Symbotic by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Symbotic by 62.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.
