Insider Buying: Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Insider Purchases £17,200 in Stock

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Aldridge purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($21,866.26).

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

LON:IHR opened at GBX 83.90 ($1.07) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £347.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,097.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. Impact Healthcare REIT PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 77.10 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.80 ($1.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Impact Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

