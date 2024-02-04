Matthew Briers Sells 31,664 Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE) Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.08), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($319,216.27).

On Wednesday, November 29th, Matthew Briers sold 250,000 shares of Wise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.08), for a total transaction of £1,982,500 ($2,520,340.71).

On Tuesday, November 14th, Matthew Briers sold 427,706 shares of Wise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.77), for a total transaction of £2,951,171.40 ($3,751,807.02).

Shares of WISE opened at GBX 825 ($10.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,928.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 837.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 745.53. Wise plc has a 52 week low of GBX 488 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 905.80 ($11.52).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 687 ($8.73) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 946 ($12.03) to GBX 983 ($12.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.12) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

