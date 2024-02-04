Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 157,409 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average volume of 101,862 call options.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

