NeurAxis, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NRXS)

NeurAxis’ (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 5th. NeurAxis had issued 1,098,667 shares in its public offering on August 9th. The total size of the offering was $6,592,002 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of NeurAxis’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NeurAxis Stock Performance

NRXS opened at $2.43 on Friday. NeurAxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53.

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeurAxis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeurAxis stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in NeurAxis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.25% of NeurAxis as of its most recent SEC filing.

NeurAxis, Inc operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics.

