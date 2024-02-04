J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $160.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.46. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $138.17 and a 52-week high of $177.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.29 and its 200 day moving average is $163.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,908,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $3,242,346 in the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,287,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

