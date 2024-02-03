Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 922,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,611,000 after buying an additional 136,510 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,718,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,994,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

