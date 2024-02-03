AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $554,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $138,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 266,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.67. 7,870,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,196. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.03. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

