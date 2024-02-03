PGGM Investments Buys 511 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,502. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.29.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

