Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $168.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

