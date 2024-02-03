Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 325,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 269,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO remained flat at $50.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,533,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,175,842. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

