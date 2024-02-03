Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.2% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,661. The company has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $593.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.