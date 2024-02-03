Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

