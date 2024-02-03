Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Shares of NEE opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

