RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,422 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $170.97. 5,307,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,565. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

